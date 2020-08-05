Verizon Communic (VZ) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $56.09

Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $55.64 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $56.09. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $56.61 and $57.58.

Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) has potential upside of 0.0% based on a current price of $0.00 and analysts' consensus price target of $55.77. Verizon Communic shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $55.54 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $58.30.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Verizon Communic have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $62.22 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Verizon Communic and will alert subscribers who have VZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.