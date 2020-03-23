Verizon Communic Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.45%

Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $49.14 to a high of $51.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.71 on volume of 12.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Verizon Communic on January 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $59.10. Since that call, shares of Verizon Communic have fallen 12.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Verizon Communic share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $62.22 and a 52-week low of $49.02 and are now trading 3% above that low price at $50.53 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.