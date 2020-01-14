Verizon Communic is Among the Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (VZ, CNSL, T, ATNI, IDT)
Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Verizon Communic ranks highest with a ROE of 8,400.2%. Following is Consolidated Com with a ROE of 1,658.5%. At&T Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 946.8%.
Atn Internationa follows with a ROE of 280.4%, and Idt Corp-Class B rounds out the top five with a ROE of -1,102.5%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Idt Corp-Class B and will alert subscribers who have IDT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest return on equity verizon communic consolidated com at&t inc atn internationa idt corp-class b