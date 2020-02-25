Veritiv Corp has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (VRTV, TITN, MRC, ACY, WCC)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Veritiv Corp ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.02. Following is Titan Machinery with a a price to sales ratio of 0.21. Mrc Global Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.22.

AeroCentury Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.26, and Wesco Intl rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.28.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Veritiv Corp and will alert subscribers who have VRTV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.