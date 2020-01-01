Veritiv Corp is Among the Companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (VRTV, MSM, UNVR, GWW, WSO)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest sales growth.

Veritiv Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 45.8%. Following is Msc Indl Direct with a sales growth of 84.6%. Univar Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 222.9%.

Ww Grainger Inc follows with a sales growth of 283.8%, and Watsco Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 287.3%.

