Veritiv Corp is Among the Companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (VRTV, DXPE, LAWS, UNVR, FAST)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Veritiv Corp ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.26. Following is Dxp Enterprises with a FCF per share of $0.56. Lawson Products ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.66.

Univar Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.40, and Fastenal Co rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.61.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lawson Products on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $43.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Lawson Products have risen 22.8%. We continue to monitor Lawson Products for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.