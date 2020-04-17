MySmarTrend
Verisk Analyti Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.03%

Written on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 12:55pm
By Amy Schwartz

Verisk Analyti (NASDAQ:VRSK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $151.53 to a high of $154.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $150.85 on volume of 279,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Verisk Analyti share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $171.73 and a 52-week low of $116.61 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $152.13 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

