Verisk Analyti has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (VRSK, EFX, DNB, FC, FORR)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Verisk Analyti ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.4. Equifax Inc is next with a a current ratio of 0.6. Dun & Bradstreet ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0.

Franklin Covey follows with a a current ratio of 1.1, and Forrester Resear rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.2.

