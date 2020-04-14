Verisign Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.29%

Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $200.64 to a high of $203.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $197.36 on volume of 58,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Verisign Inc have traded between a low of $148.77 and a high of $221.78 and are now at $203.55, which is 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

