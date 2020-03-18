Verisign Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (VRSN , TWLO , TTGT , SSTK , STMP )

Below are the top five companies in the Internet Software & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN ) ranks first with a gain of 9.93%; Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) ranks second with a gain of 8.26%; and Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT ) ranks third with a gain of 7.82%.

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK ) follows with a gain of 6.96% and Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.93%.

