Vereit Inc Rises 1.30% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.24 to a high of $9.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $9.30 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Vereit Inc has traded in a range of $7.26 to $10.13 and is now at $9.30, 28% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Vereit Inc on December 7th, 2018 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Vereit Inc have risen 18.3%. We continue to monitor VER for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.