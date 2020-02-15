Vereit Inc has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Diversified REITs Industry (VER, SRC, LXP, IRET, STOR)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Vereit Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.34. Following is Spirit Realty with a sales per share of $1.46. Lexington Realty ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $1.67.
Investors Real follows with a sales per share of $1.70, and Store Capital rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $2.52.
