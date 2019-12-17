Vera Bradley Inc Rises 6.90% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ:VRA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.35 to a high of $11.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.33 on volume of 156,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vera Bradley Inc and will alert subscribers who have VRA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Vera Bradley Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.94 and a high of $14.29 and are now at $11.85, 49% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.