Ventas Inc (VTR) Approaches New Upside Target of $57.42

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $57.03 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $57.16. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $57.42 and $57.81.

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) defies analysts with a current price ($56.99) 3.5% above its average consensus price target of $55.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $58.70 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $65.65.

Over the past year, Ventas Inc has traded in a range of $54.59 to $75.40 and is now at $56.99, 4% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ventas Inc on October 25th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $68.02. Since that call, shares of Ventas Inc have fallen 15.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.