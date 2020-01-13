Ventas Inc (VTR) Approaches New Downside Target of $56.96

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $57.11 today and has reached the first level of support at $57.18. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $56.96 and $56.81.

In the past 52 weeks, Ventas Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $54.59 and a high of $75.40 and are now at $57.36, 5% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) defies analysts with a current price ($57.36) 4.1% above its average consensus price target of $55.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $58.22 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $65.53.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ventas Inc on October 25th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $68.02. Since that call, shares of Ventas Inc have fallen 16.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.