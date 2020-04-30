Ventas Inc (VTR) Approaches New Downside Target of $30.99

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $31.75 today and has reached the first level of support at $31.89. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $30.99 and $30.23 will be of interest.

Over the past year, Ventas Inc has traded in a range of $13.35 to $75.40 and is now at $32.44, 143% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

There is potential upside of 69.5% for shares of Ventas Inc based on a current price of $32.44 and an average consensus analyst price target of $55.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.85 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $57.59.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ventas Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ventas Inc in search of a potential trend change.