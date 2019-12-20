Ventas Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.17%

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.56 to a high of $57.34. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $56.40 on volume of 698,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Ventas Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $54.59 and a high of $75.40 and are now at $57.28, 5% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ventas Inc on October 25th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $68.02. Since that call, shares of Ventas Inc have fallen 16.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.