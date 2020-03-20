Ventas Inc Rises 24.62% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.72 to a high of $26.48. Yesterday, the shares gained 24.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $24.76 on volume of 5.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ventas Inc has traded in a range of $13.35 to $75.40 and is now at $24.97, 87% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.2%.

