MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Ventas Inc has the Highest Sales per Share in the Health Care REITs Industry (VTR, NHI, UHT, SNR, OHI)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:36am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Ventas Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $10.22. Natl Health Inv is next with a sales per share of $6.90. Universal Health ranks third highest with a sales per share of $5.35.

New Senior Inves follows with a sales per share of $5.28, and Omega Healthcare rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $4.52.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ventas Inc and will alert subscribers who have VTR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest sales per share ventas inc natl health inv universal health new senior inves omega healthcare

Ticker(s): VTR NHI UHT SNR OHI

Contact Amy Schwartz