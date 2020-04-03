Ventas Inc has the Highest Sales per Share in the Health Care REITs Industry (VTR, NHI, UHT, SNR, OHI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Ventas Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $10.22. Following is Natl Health Inv with a sales per share of $6.90. Universal Health ranks third highest with a sales per share of $5.35.

New Senior Inves follows with a sales per share of $5.28, and Omega Healthcare rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $4.52.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ventas Inc and will alert subscribers who have VTR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.