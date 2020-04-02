Veeva Systems-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.95%

Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $149.83 to a high of $152.98. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $150.38 on volume of 369,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Veeva Systems-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $110.23 and a high of $176.90 and are now at $152.10, 38% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 0.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

