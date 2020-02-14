Veeva Systems-A Rises 3.18% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $155.30 to a high of $159.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $156.28 on volume of 380,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Veeva Systems-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $176.90 and a 52-week low of $110.23 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $155.73 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% higher and 0.15% higher over the past week, respectively.

