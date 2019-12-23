Veeco Instrument is Among the Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (VECO , COHU , AMAT , AMKR , LRCX )

We looked at the Semiconductor Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Veeco Instrument (NASDAQ:VECO ) ranks first with a gain of 4.00%; Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU ) ranks second with a gain of 2.06%; and Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT ) ranks third with a gain of 1.88%.

Amkor Tech Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR ) follows with a gain of 1.70% and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.40%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lam Research. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lam Research in search of a potential trend change.