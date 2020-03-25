Vectren Corp is Among the Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (VVC, WEC, CMS, AEE, UTL)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Vectren Corp ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.0%. Following is Wec Energy Group with a forward earnings yield of 4.3%. Cms Energy Corp ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.7%.

Ameren Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.8%, and Unitil Corp rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 4.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Unitil Corp on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $60.81. Since that call, shares of Unitil Corp have fallen 31.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.