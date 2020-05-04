MySmarTrend
Vectren Corp is Among the Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry With the Lowest Beta (VVC, AEE, SRE, AVA, ED)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Vectren Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.4. Ameren Corp is next with a a beta of 0.5. Sempra Energy ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.5.

Avista Corp follows with a a beta of 0.5, and Cons Edison Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.5.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Vectren Corp on February 26th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $62.71. Since that recommendation, shares of Vectren Corp have risen 15.4%. We continue to monitor Vectren Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

