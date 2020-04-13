Vector Group Ltd is Among the Companies in the Tobacco Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (VGR, PM, MO, UVV, XXII)

Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Vector Group Ltd ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 92.46. Following is Philip Morris In with a a debt to asset ratio of 79.92. Altria Group Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 32.16.

Universal Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 20.15, and 22nd Century Group Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 0.89.

