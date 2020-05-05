Varonis Systems Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 9.08%

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $68.43 to a high of $71.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $69.25 on volume of 367,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Varonis Systems share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $93.24 and a 52-week low of $48.95 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $70.51 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Varonis Systems and will alert subscribers who have VRNS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.