Varian Medical S Falls 5.09% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Varian Medical S (NYSE:VAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $113.17 to a high of $117.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $114.02 on volume of 277,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Varian Medical S has traded in a range of $103.92 to $149.85 and is now at $114.52, 10% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.