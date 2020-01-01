MySmarTrend
Varian Medical S is Among the Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (VAR, ZBH, IRIX, SRDX, MDT)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:22am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest sales growth.

Varian Medical S ranks lowest with a sales growth of 179.7%. Zimmer Biomet Ho is next with a sales growth of 182.5%. Iridex Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 242.1%.

Surmodics Inc follows with a sales growth of 244.7%, and Medtronic Plc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 304.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Varian Medical S and will alert subscribers who have VAR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

