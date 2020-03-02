Vanda Pharmaceut Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.18%

Vanda Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:VNDA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.43 to a high of $12.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.60 on volume of 168,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vanda Pharmaceut on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.89. Since that call, shares of Vanda Pharmaceut have fallen 14.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Vanda Pharmaceut share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.83 and a high of $29.61 and are now at $12.60, 7% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.