Vanda Pharmaceut Falls 2.41% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Vanda Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:VNDA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.57 to a high of $17.04. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.69 on volume of 82,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Vanda Pharmaceut share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.30 and a 52-week low of $11.83 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $16.60 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

