Value Line Inc has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (VALU, NDAQ, ICE, FDS, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Value Line Inc ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 18.63. Nasdaq Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 25.70. Intercontinental ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 32.09.

Factset Research follows with a a P/E ratio of 35.60, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 37.52.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Moody'S Corp on October 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $215.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Moody'S Corp have risen 10.0%. We continue to monitor Moody'S Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.