Valspar Corp/The has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (VAL, RYAM, KRA, OMN, FOE)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Valspar Corp/The ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.09. Rayonier Adv is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.14. Kraton Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.33.

Omnova Solutions follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.57, and Ferro Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.82.

