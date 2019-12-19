Valspar Corp/The has the Lowest PEG Ratio in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (VAL, KRA, RYAM, MTX, OMN)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Valspar Corp/The ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Kraton Corp is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Rayonier Adv ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

Minerals Tech follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Omnova Solutions rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

