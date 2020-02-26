Valspar Corp/The is Among the Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (VAL, RYAM, KRA, FOE, MTX)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Valspar Corp/The ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 0.71. Rayonier Adv is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 1.28. Kraton Corp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.47.

Ferro Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.77, and Minerals Tech rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.45.

