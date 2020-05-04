Valmont Inds has the Lowest Beta in the Construction & Engineering Industry (VMI, PRIM, FIX, EME, AGX)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Valmont Inds ranks lowest with a a beta of 1.0. Following is Primoris Service with a a beta of 1.0. Comfort Systems ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

Emcor Group Inc follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Argan Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

