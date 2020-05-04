Valmont Inds has the Lowest Beta in the Construction & Engineering Industry (VMI, PRIM, FIX, EME, AGX)
Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Valmont Inds ranks lowest with a a beta of 1.0. Following is Primoris Service with a a beta of 1.0. Comfort Systems ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.
Emcor Group Inc follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Argan Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Comfort Systems on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $46.94. Since that call, shares of Comfort Systems have fallen 33.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest beta valmont inds primoris service comfort systems emcor group inc argan inc