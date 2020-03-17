Valero Energy (VLO) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $41.67

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $44.16 today and has reached the first level of support at $41.67. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $39.02 and $33.88.

Valero Energy has overhead space with shares priced $40.34, or 65.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $115.95. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $79.56 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $84.63.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Valero Energy have traded between the current low of $40.27 and a high of $101.99 and are now at $40.34. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% lower and 3.45% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Valero Energy and will alert subscribers who have VLO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.