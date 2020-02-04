Valero Energy (VLO) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $42.76

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $42.06 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $42.76. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $44.61 and $47.16 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Valero Energy have traded between a low of $31.00 and a high of $101.99 and are now at $41.00, which is 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Potential upside of 182.8% exists for Valero Energy, based on a current level of $41.00 and analysts' average consensus price target of $115.95. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $66.74 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $82.52.

