Valero Energy (VLO) Breaks Through Support at $42.22

Shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $44.84 today and have reached the first support level of $42.22. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $39.39 and $33.94.

There is potential upside of 180.9% for shares of Valero Energy based on a current price of $41.28 and an average consensus analyst price target of $115.95. Valero Energy shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $69.55 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $83.01.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Valero Energy have traded between a low of $31.00 and a high of $101.99 and are now at $41.28, which is 33% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.4%.

