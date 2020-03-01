Valero Energy Falls 4.24% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $92.23 to a high of $94.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $92.74 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Valero Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $101.99 and a 52-week low of $69.44 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $91.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Valero Energy and will alert subscribers who have VLO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.