Valero Energy Falls 1.72% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $89.46 to a high of $90.94. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $90.91 on volume of 848,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Valero Energy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $69.44 and a high of $101.99 and are now at $89.72, 29% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Valero Energy on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $94.32. Since that call, shares of Valero Energy have fallen 3.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.