Valero Energy Falls 16.07% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.59 to a high of $37.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 16.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $39.50 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Valero Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $101.99 and the current low of $33.59 and are currently at $33.69 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Valero Energy and will alert subscribers who have VLO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.