Valero Energy Falls 1.60% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $76.69 to a high of $78.62. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $78.75 on volume of 908,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Valero Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $101.99 and a 52-week low of $69.44 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $76.86 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.