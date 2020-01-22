Vail Resorts Rises 1.33% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $250.65 to a high of $254.62. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $252.53 on volume of 70,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vail Resorts have traded between a low of $180.85 and a high of $255.37 and are now at $252.17, which is 39% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

