Vail Resorts has the Highest Sales per Share in the Leisure Facilities Industry (MTN, SIX, ISCA, SEAS, TRK)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Vail Resorts ranks highest with a sales per share of $48.69. Following is Six Flags Entert with a sales per share of $16.29. Intl Speedway-A ranks third highest with a sales per share of $15.14.
Seaworld Enterta follows with a sales per share of $15.05, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $11.40.
