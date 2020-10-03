Vail Resorts has the Highest Sales Growth in the Leisure Facilities Industry (MTN, PLNT, SIX, FUN, ISCA)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest sales growth.

Vail Resorts ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,910.5%. Planet Fitness-A is next with a sales growth of 1,366.9%. Six Flags Entert ranks third highest with a sales growth of 300.7%.

Cedar Fair L.P. follows with a sales growth of 200.9%, and Intl Speedway-A rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 157.6%.

