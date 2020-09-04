Vail Resorts has the Highest Sales Growth in the Leisure Facilities Industry (MTN, PLNT, SIX, FUN, ISCA)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest sales growth.
Vail Resorts ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,910.5%. Following is Planet Fitness-A with a sales growth of 1,366.9%. Six Flags Entert ranks third highest with a sales growth of 300.7%.
Cedar Fair L.P. follows with a sales growth of 200.9%, and Intl Speedway-A rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 157.6%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vail Resorts on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $225.79. Since that call, shares of Vail Resorts have fallen 33.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
