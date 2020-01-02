Vail Resorts has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Leisure Facilities Industry (MTN, PLNT, ISCA, SIX, TRK)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Vail Resorts ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 72.7%. Following is Planet Fitness-A with a projected earnings growth of 41.5%. Intl Speedway-A ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 23.6%.

Six Flags Entert follows with a projected earnings growth of 16.6%, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 16.2%.

