Vail Resorts Falls 4.21% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $132.01 to a high of $140.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $139.01 on volume of 182,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vail Resorts on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $225.79. Since that call, shares of Vail Resorts have fallen 38.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Vail Resorts has traded in a range of $125.00 to $255.37 and is now at $133.49, 7% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.