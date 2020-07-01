Vail Resorts is Among the Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (MTN, SIX, TRK, PLNT, ISCA)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Vail Resorts ranks highest with a FCF per share of $7.96. Following is Six Flags Entert with a FCF per share of $3.57. Speedway Motorsp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.61.
Planet Fitness-A follows with a FCF per share of $1.18, and Intl Speedway-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.04.
